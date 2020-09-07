Peggy Rose Plank, nee Moberly, of the 2800 block of East Point Drive, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born on Dec. 29, 1928, in Walkersville, Maryland, to Charles and Grace Moberly: she was a loving wife, Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Peggy was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Portsmouth; she retired from Roses Department Store. She was a gifted artist, receiving many awards for her drawings and paintings.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert K. Plank Sr.; a grandson, Keith Collins; her 5 brothers, Robert, Richard, Ross, Jack, Lynn; and her sister, Evelyn.
Peggy is survived by three sons, Robert Plank, Jr. (Julia), Michael Plank (Marsha), Steven Plank (Wendy); three daughters, Linda Collins (Donald), Debra Burgess (Michael), Teresa Jago; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Diabetes Association, St. Jude’s Hospital, The Salvation Army.
Services will be private in Frederick, Maryland. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, assisted the family. www.SturtevantFuneralHome