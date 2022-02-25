Peggy Virginia Landon Yost, 100, died on Feb. 23, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland, where she had lived for the past 26 years, first in Crestwood Village and then at Homewood Retirement Center.
She was born in Crisfield, Maryland, the eldest child of Dewey Landon and Hilda Nelson Landon. At age 14, the family moved to Nazareth, Pennsylvania, where Peggy graduated from Nazareth High School in 1938. At age 20, she married Israel A.S. Yost, a young Lutheran pastor, with whom she had 11 children.
During their life together, Peggy assisted Israel in the congregations he served in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Hawaii and at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in East Baltimore County, Maryland, where she was instrumental in establishing a day care center. During World War II, Peggy cared for their two young children while Israel served as an Army chaplain with the 100th Battalion of Japanese-American soldiers on the front lines in Italy and France. In the 1970s, they lived in the mountains of Papua New Guinea, where Israel did linguistic work at a Lutheran mission serving the Enga people whose culture was still based on stone tools.
Peggy is predeceased by her husband, Israel; fourth son, Reuben; son-in-law, LaVern Rasmussen; and brother, J. Michael Landon. She is survived by sisters, Ruth Howard and Patsy Woodland; and 10 children, Monica Yost, of Frederick, Maryland, Christian Yost (Janice), of Newfields, New Hampshire, Israel J. Yost (Deborah Winslow), of Lee, New Hampshire, Nathan Yost (Susan), of Columbus, Ohio, Faith Northrop (Christopher), of Durham, New Hampshire, Hannah Finnley (Marvin), of Thousand Oaks, California; Homer Yost (Carol Dodds), of Frederick, Maryland; Peter Yost (Christine), of Brattleboro, Vermont, Maria Yost, of Barrington, New Hampshire, and Luther Yost (Sarah Leeds), of Boise, Idaho; and daughter-in-law, Karen Larson, of Juneau, Alaska. She has 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to being a devoted mother and supporting her husband’s pastoral work, Peggy did much volunteer work, including tutoring in literacy and English as a Second Language, and assisting in Red Cross blood drives, prison ministry and secretarial work for social service organizations. At Homewood, her volunteer work included serving as a receptionist at the health care center.
Peggy was a member of Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church and an associate member of Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, both in Frederick.