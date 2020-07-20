Peggy Warrenfeltz

Peggy Ann Warrenfeltz, 88, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home.
Born June 25, 1932, in Ringgold, MD, she was the daughter of the late Morris Riley Fishack and Mary Leota (Anders) Fishack.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wayne W. Warrenfeltz on Feb. 17, 2007. They were married May 7, 1949.
She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Wolfsville and the church Hand Bell Choir and South Mountain Rod and Gun Club Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered at Wolfsville Elementary School and was an avid sports fan.
Peggy is survived by one daughter, Linda K. Henson, two sons, Bruce W. Warrenfeltz and A. Scott Warrenfeltz and wife Elizabeth, grandchildren, Lori Wisiner and husband Robert, Tamara Warrenfeltz, Bruce Warrenfeltz, Jr., Emily Warrenfeltz, Jared Warrenfeltz and companion Krista Green, and Erinne Warrenfeltz Newman and husband Alex, great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Carter and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wolfsville Ruritan Pavilion, 12708 Brandenburg Hollow Rd. Myersville, MD, 21773 with Pastor Eric Moser officiating. Burial will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wolfsville, MD.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Peggy Ann Warrenfeltz to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Road Smithsburg, MD, 21783.
