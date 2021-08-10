Peggy Webb

Mrs. Peggy A. Webb, age 87, of Frederick, died peacefully of natural causes Aug. 1, 2021. She was the loving wife of 67 years of Cecil Webb, who preceded her in death in April 2020.
Peggy was born in Urbana, Maryland, on Sept. 8, 1933, to parents Merhl and Lillian Geisler.
After graduating from Frederick High School and attending Strayer Business College, Peggy moved into workforce with the federal government. For almost 40 years, Peggy worked as the executive secretary to the director of NIST, (formally The National Bureau of Standards), where she received the Bronze Star from the Department of Commerce. She was a longtime member of the Hyattstown Volunteer Fire Department, where she was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary and held numerous offices, including president for many years. Peggy was also deeply involved with the Maryland State Auxiliary, working her way up through all the offices and becoming the State Fire Association Ladies Auxiliary president in 2000. During that time, she worked hard to implement legislation in Annapolis to help create the LOSAP program so that fire service volunteer members receive compensation for the time they spent volunteering in their communities. Additionally, she was instrumental in establishing the Smoke Detectors for the Deaf program in the State of Maryland. This program provided free smoke detectors and signaling devices to all those in need. In many cases, they were installed by fire department members to those who were unable to do it on their own. She is survived by her sons, Ken (Cindi) and Dan (Denise); granddaughter, Kimberly (Wes); and brother, Gene Giesler (Sharon). She was preceded in death by brother, Jim Giesler (Shirley); and sister, Tillie Skaggs (Hiram).
Please send any sympathy cards to:
Dan Webb
P.O. Box 1246
Middletown, Md. 21769
Donations in lieu of flowers in Mrs. Webb’s memory may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.