Penny N. Droneburg

Penny Nerissa Droneburg, age 59, of Frederick, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Glade Valley Center, Walkersville, following a brief illness.
Born June 11, 1961, in Frederick Memorial Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Paul Lloyd “Babe” and Nerissa Fay “Bee” Droneburg.
She is survived by her sister, Pamela Kay Droneburg Reppert and brother, Paul Allen Droneburg and wife Donna, all of Frederick; nieces and nephews, Jeana Nerissa Reppert Droneburg, Jessica Lynn Strickler and husband Steve, Johanna Lee Reppert and Paul Adam Droneburg and wife Melissa; great-nephew and great-nieces, Austin Wade Milyard, Jocelen Nerissa Milyard, Molly Grace Strickler and Kate Cassidy Strickler.
Penny graduated from Rock Creek School in 1980. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading about the Civil War and the Holocaust. She loved and had great patience for puzzles; there was always a puzzle on her table. She worked at the YMCA for 10+ years and took great pride in her job and knowing the members by name. Penny was a two-time cancer survivor and always maintained a positive attitude. She lived independently with her beloved cat Tigger. She was active in the neighborhood playing cards, bingo, and enjoyed immensely the neighborhood pool. Penny participated in the Special Olympics for many years. In 2006, she won gold medals in the Special Olympics in Iowa for the 25- and 50-yards breaststroke swimming events. Penny was a member of the New Design Church. Penny was very outgoing and never afraid to push her limits to enjoy life and was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed by family and friends.
A private funeral and interment will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Chapel Lutheran Cemetery on Daysville Road for family and relatives only, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Officiating will be Pastor Rob Simone.
Flowers may be sent to the Hartzler Funeral Home in Libertytown by 9:30 a.m. Friday or donate to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund, 400 W. 7th St., Frederick, MD 21701, in Penny’s name.
