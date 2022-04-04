Peter C. Charuhas

Peter Christ Charuhas, 83, of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvainia, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at home. Born Nov. 5, 1938, in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Christ and Theresa (DiGilarmo) Charuhas.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia E. (Page) Charuhas; his son, Christopher G. Charuhas, of Frederick; daughter, Patricia D. Myers, of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Rachel Myers, Garrett Myers and Peter Charuhas; as well as his sister, Christina Wahl; and nieces, Elaina Temple and Stephanie Wahl.
In addition to his late parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brother, George C. Charuhas.
Pete was a graduate of Allegany High School, class of ’56, and maintained close relationships with class members throughout his life. He earned his BA from Washington College in Chestertown, MD in 1960, and was awarded an MSW from Howard University, Washington, D.C., in 1967. Pete’s professional life began in Cumberland, then moved to Frederick, MD where he accepted a position with the Frederick County Health Department. For the next 30-plus years, he administered drug and alcohol treatment programs, such as Project 103. He initiated a summer camp program called Kids Like Us, for children raised within families struggling with addiction and was instrumental in the inclusion of a drug education program, Here’s Looking At You II, in the classrooms of Frederick County. In 2004, Pete moved to Boiling Springs,, PA, and volunteered to aid victims of Hurricane Katrina and used his carpentry skills to build homes for families in need, through the Interfaith Housing of Western Maryland. Pete was fiercely proud of his Greek heritage.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday May 21, at the Pillars of Orthodoxy Church, 350 W. Old York Road, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Interment will follow Mass in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pete’s name may be made to American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), P.O. Box 60173, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102 or USA for UNHCR, https://give.unrefugees.org/ukraine/donate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
