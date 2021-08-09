Peter Hauck Plamondon, Sr., passed away in his home Aug. 16, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family. Born Sept. 26, 1931 in Evanston, Ill. “Pete” attended Lawrenceville Preparatory School, and Cornell University, where he was in the School of Hotel Administration, Class of 1954. He served as Executive Vice President for the Marriott Corporation for 16 years before beginning his own business, Plamondon Enterprises, in 1980 in Frederick, Md.
Pete--”Poppy” to his family--is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lorraine Plamondon, his three children and their spouses, thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Mon., Aug. 16, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Church (118 E. 2nd Street in Frederick, Md.) at 11:00 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a reception at the church. The family welcomes any relatives and friends who have kindly waited to celebrate Pete’s life.