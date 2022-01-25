Peter (Pete) Stanislaus Lukasiak (78) of Monrovia, MD, passed away at home on December 18, 2021 due to complications from dementia. Pete was born January 31, 1943 in Oil City, PA. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vivian Lukasiak. He is also survived by his daughter, Sandy Chaney (Brett), of Frederick, MD; and his son, Chris Lukasiak (Canyon), of Franklin, TN. He is survived by his grandchildren, Jessica Chaney (Frederick, MD), Gabriel Lukasiak (Marta) (Leesburg, VA), Joshua, Zachary, Benjamin and Hope Lukasiak, all of Franklin, TN; and great-grandchildren, Senna and Enzo Lukasiak of Leesburg, VA. Pete is also survived by his siblings, Michael Lukasiak of Leeper, PA, Mark Lukasiak of Oil City, PA and Matt Lukasiak of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Pete was greeted in heaven by his parents, Virginia and Stanley; his siblings, Judith Lukasiak, Samuel Lukasiak, Judd Lukasiak and Mary English; as well as his grandson, Bryan Chaney. A celebration of Pete’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th, close to what would have been his 79th birthday, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations, in Pete’s name, to New Market/Green Valley Fire & Rescue Company, Monrovia, MD at www.nmvfc15.org. For Pete’s full life story, please visit StaufferFuneralHome. com.
