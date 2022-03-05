Peter Magnanelli

Peter T. Magnanelli, 102, of Frederick, passed from this life on his birthday, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. He was the husband of the late Barbara D. Magnanelli. Born Feb. 21, 1920, in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Frank Magnanelli and Carmela (Gangi) Magnanelli.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Magnanelli, Frank A. Magnanelli and George Magnanelli; and sisters, Carmela White and Marie Marino. He was a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery’s columbarium.
