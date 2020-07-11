Peter Neumann

Peter Wolfgang Horst Neumann, 84, of Union Bridge, MD, was presently residing at Sunrise of Frederick. He left this world on July 9, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1935, in what is today southwestern Poland, but spent much of childhood in Passau, Germany.
He first came to America in the late 1950s to study agriculture, and then served in U.S. Army in Germany, where he met his wife, Ursula. They returned together to settle permanently in the U.S. in the early 1960s.
He first held various jobs as a butcher and furniture maker, but obtained employment as a maintenance electrician for Lehigh Portland Cement Company in Union Bridge, working there for over 30 years. During that time he served a term on the Union Bridge town council, and proudly became a U.S. citizen. In his retirement, he achieved a lifelong goal of a high school diploma in his 70s, and was the oldest student in his graduating class.
Peter loved gardening and sharing his expertise; friends and family never left his house without a plant or fresh produce from his garden. He also had a heart for the down and out, participating in — and organizing — Christmas clothing and food drives through his work at Lehigh. He sometimes even dressed as Santa. His own experiences gave him a heart for fellow immigrants, helping them find work and housing. Travel and understanding the world was also important to him, taking him to places throughout the U.S., Europe and to Japan.
He is survived by his children, Karl Neumann and Grace Rochford. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Rich Rochford; his grandchildren, Maria, Paul and Emily Rochford; as well as his sister, Inge Lemberger.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, at Grace Fellowship Chapel, 20 Bell Road, Westminster, MD. The service will begin at 11 a.m. and pre-registration at the church website is required: https://reopen.church/r/iOHfzu4L.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter can be made to Grace Fellowship Chapel and the Lehigh Cement Christmas Project. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.