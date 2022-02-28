Peter Prutzman

Peter Kuntz Prutzman, 77, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born March 30, 1944, the son of William Kuntz Prutzman and Thelma Noll Prutzman, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Peter grew up in Greenfield as well as Deerfield, Massachusetts. He attended Deerfield Academy, the University of Georgia and the University of Georgia Law School. Peter was a captain in the Air Force JAG Corps, specializing in international air rights. He retired from Frequentis in 2013.
Peter loved watching sports — especially the Celtics — gardening, building rock walls and helping with house repairs. He had been an avid reader and loved to learn a myriad facts, whether that be the geopolitical history of ancient peoples or methane gas production. Peter enjoyed a good debate, which may have explained his love of local politics. He lived by his mantra, “follow your bliss.”
Peter is survived by his five children, Cathryn (Richard), Gretchen (Rob), William, Angelika (Dustin) and Pierson (Stephanie); four grandchildren, George, Eaton, Adam and Edrie; and his beloved sister, Priscilla (Leah).
A memorial service will be planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, or Envision Frederick County.