Peter Norbert Rostek, 92, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed on Feb. 22, 2022.
He is survived by his daughters, Olivia Piontek, Anita Brown, Regina Zakotnik, Lauren Rostek and Anna Rostek; his sisters, Christine Nowakowski, Irene Kelmartin and Peggy Schoenberger; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to gather at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 East Second St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday March 3, 2022.
Online condolences can be made at keeneybasford.com.