Peter Smith

Peter Joseph Smith, 35, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away Friday, July 8, at JW Ruby Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, after a five-year battle with cancer.
Born in Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 1986, Pete was a son of Jeffrey C. and Jeanne Marie Roche Smith, of Middletown. He completed high school in St. Augustine, Florida, and later was employed at Subway in Middletown for a number of years, as well as at LKQ in Frederick. Peter was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community, Middletown, where he found great comfort during his battle with cancer. Peter treated his siblings and his cousins with great love, especially during their times of struggle. And they loved him well throughout his fight with cancer.
Surviving besides his parents, are siblings, Paul Smith (Brooke), Theresa Moser (Tyler) and Joseph Smith; nephews, Landon and Owen Smith, and Aiden and Calvin Moser; and nieces, Cheyenne Smith and Roxanne Moser. Also surviving is grandmother, Joanne Roche; and many (many!) aunts, uncles and cousins. Pete was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Smith, in 2017.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. A Mass of Christian burial will be held there at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. A reception will be held immediately following the Mass at the church. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, where Pete and Kate will celebrate heaven together.
