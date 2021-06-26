Peter W. (Pete) (Pistol) Heppner

Peter W. (Pete or Pistol) Heppner, 61, of Frederick, Maryland, taken from this earth on Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021. Born on Feb. 18, 1960, son of Dr. James P. Heppner and Edith S. (Summa) Heppner. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Diane (Nelson) Heppner; his parents; his son, Kyle W. Heppner (girlfriend Erin Shippee); his daughter, Nicole Hepper DeMattia (husband Scott DeMattia); his brother, Alex Heppner (wife Lynn Heppner); his sister, Nettie Ridgeway (husband Richard Ridgeway); and several nephews and nieces as well as three great-nephews/nieces.
Pete was well respected in the Environmental Abatement industry with more than 35 years of experience in the industry. He was most recently employed at Retro Environmental as an estimator.
Pete was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors. He was often seen on his John Deere mower, in his garden or on his antique International tractor that he loved to point out to people was as old as his wife. But most of all, he loved getting together with his family. He was a loving father and husband, and his kids were his world.
Pete was an honest, extremely hard working, down-to-earth type of guy. He said what was on his mind (sometimes with no filter at all). Pete was full of life and always seemed to make people smile. Pete was taken from the earth way too soon and will be missed dearly by so many.
A celebration of Pete’s life journey will take place on Saturday, June 26 from 1-4 p.m. at New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.