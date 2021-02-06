Peter Wight, a retired investment banker, died Jan. 30, 2021, at Tall Oak, his beloved Baltimore County home. He was 85. Mr. Wight, son of Daniel Ewing Wight, and his wife, Helen Abell Conley Wight, was born in Baltimore and raised at Hopeland, the family home, on Monocacy Farms near Frederick.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jacqueline McClung Wight. He is survived by his sons, Peter Jr., of Sparks, Maryland, and John, of Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Katherine Weeden, of Marshall, Virginia; his children’s extended families; and his brother, Edward Ira Wight (Nantucket, Massachusetts).
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please share your memories of Peter via emails to kweeden@thehillschool.org or honor him with memorial contributions to Shawan Downs through The Land Preservation Trust, 13501 Falls Road, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030