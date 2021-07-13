Philip Athey

Philip M. Athey, 59, of Woodsboro, Maryland passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Philip was born on October 5, 1961 in Riverdale, Maryland to Edward and Jane Athey (nee Janoske). He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cynthia Athey (nee Bergeron), his son, Michael (Kayla) Athey, his daughter, Amber Athey, his grandson, Camden Athey, his five siblings, Mark (Debbie) Athey, Christopher (Maria) Athey, Patrick (Susan) Athey, Annette (Tim) Keller, and Matthew (Angela) Athey, and many nieces and nephews.
Philip was a master plumber and member of the Plumbers Local 5 Union who took great pride in his work. He was highly respected by his colleagues and built lifelong friendships with many in his field.
Philip was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for hunting and fishing. He was always chasing that next big buck, bass, or gobbler. He also enjoyed spending time working in his yard. Philip spent many years coaching baseball for the Glade Valley Athletic Association and later served as an umpire for youth and high school baseball and softball. He was a big fan of cheering on his favorite sports teams, the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.
More than anything, Philip loved his wife, children, and grandson. His face would light up with pride when he talked about his family. Philip loved taking hunting trips with his son, Michael, and listening to his daughter, Amber, on the radio. He would often take his grandson, Camden, for seemingly endless rides on his John Deere Gator. Philip enjoyed spending evenings with his wife, Cynthia (Cindy), on the front porch of their home watching deer eat apples from their orchard.
Philip left this life far too soon and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
A celebration of Philip’s life will take place on July 18, 2021 from 1-4 pm at Walkersville Fire Hall, 79 W Frederick St., Walkersville, MD 21793.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Glade Valley Athletic Association (GVAA).
