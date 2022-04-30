Philip C. Bromwell, 72, passed away suddenly Friday, April 22, 2022.
Born Oct. 30, 1949, in Baltimore, he was the son of Loretta Bromwell and the late George M. Bromwell.
Most recently, he resided in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, with his wife, Meline Baron.
He graduated from North Carroll High School in 1967 and attended Maryland Institute College of Art.
Phil became an optician in the 1970’s and spent 50 years in the field. In 1999 he and Meline opened Visionary Opticians, later VISIONS, an eclectic optical boutique in downtown Frederick, which they operated until July 2021.
A talented painter, printmaker and sculptor, he was a beekeeper and enjoyed gardening and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Loretta Bromwell; brothers, Jay and Dale Bromwell; sister, Sue Bromwell-Sohn; daughters, Victoria Bromwell, Erika Myers-Bromwell (and her husband Daniel Walker), and Lauren Fletcher (and her husband John); and five beloved grandchildren, Lindsey, Veda, Carson, Charlie and Liam; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George M. Bromwell; and brother, Richard Keith Bromwell.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Ranson, West Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to icvisions@comcast.net, or via mtstrider.com.