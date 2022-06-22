Philip Douglas Topper Sr., age 80, of Emmitsburg, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore. He was the son of the late Leo Bernard and Anna Mae (Gelwicks) Topper Sr. He was the loving husband of Therese Agnes (Wivell) Topper. Phil and Therese would have celebrated 60 years together on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Philip was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School and Mount St. Mary’s University. He was employed at Farmers & Mechanics Bank, now PNC, retiring after 47 years in the banking business. He served as a town commissioner for Emmitsburg. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for many years. He was a founding member of the Emmitsburg Community Pool. He loved his family and never missed an event or game involving his grandchildren.
It was fitting that this beloved family man nicknamed “Pop Pop” for his heart and soul devotion to Therese and their family passed peacefully on Father’s Day. Because until his last breath, he was the quintessential father and grandfather who always loved bringing family together. He enjoyed playing golf, card games and cooking for everyone.
He is survived by children, Phil and Norrie Topper, of Middletown, Rick and Anne Topper, of Frederick, Keith Topper, of Emmitsburg, and Trina and Jason Crum, of Thurmont; daughter-in-law, Rachel Topper-Greco, of Frederick; grandchildren, Paige, Kayla and Jaclyn Topper, Samantha, Joseph and Jack Topper, Chad (CJ) Topper, Hannah Greco and son Wyatt Vosburgh, and Gabrielle Greco, and Hayley, Taylor, Olivia and Connor Crum; aunt, Peck Shields; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by son, Chad Topper; grandson, Andrew Topper; and brother, Leo (Jack) Topper.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Emmitsburg, at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24. Interment will follow the service at the New St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Philip’s memory to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 Depaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105
Online contributions can be made to: myersdurborawfh@verizon.net.