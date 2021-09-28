Philip Glover, 69, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Sept. 15, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Philip was born in Stoke-on-Trent, England, moved to Canada at 9 months old and lived in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for 44 years. He then moved to Maryland, where he resided until his death.
Philip worked in the telecommunications industry most of his life.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Olive (Deacon) Glover; sister, Brenda and brother-in-law Andrew Anderson; infant sister, Mary Elizabeth; brother-in-law, William Rudolph; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cyril and Kaye Smith; and sister-in-law, Linda Baker.
Philip is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diane (Smith); sons, Andrew (British Columbia), Gordon (Maryland) and Joseph (Maryland); daughters, Cindy (Kyle), Guilday (Maryland) and Hayley (Maryland); and grandsons, Steven and Seamus.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Oct. 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.