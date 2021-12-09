Philip McManus

Philip Taliaferro “Phil” McManus, 61, died peacefully at his home in Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Phil was born in Orleans, France, on May 2, 1960. As a member of an Army family, he attended primary and secondary schools in Columbus, Ohio; Petersburg, Virginia; Munich and Berlin, Germany; and Fayetteville, North Carolina. He graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1985 and went on to play professional basketball around the globe in Ireland, Portugal, Mexico and Belgium.
After retiring from professional basketball, Phil began his career with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington in December 1990 as the education director at the Montana Terrace Boys & Girls Club, Washington, D.C. In succession, Phil served as the program director at the Rockville Club and was promoted to the branch director. In 1999, Phil went on to establish a site in Silver Spring at the Capt. James E. Daly Elementary School, where he served as the branch director and in 2002 made a home at the new Germantown Club.
Key initiatives developed under Phil’s leadership at the Germantown Club include SMART Moves (teen character development), Passport to Manhood (boys’ rites of passage), and Keystone Club (teen leadership). Phil also developed key partnerships with Boys & Girls Club board members, Montgomery County government officials, and local businesses as a part of successfully raising funds and the profile of the Germantown Club.
He is remembered by family members, friends and coworkers for his great sense of humor, his tremendous generosity of spirit, and his tireless work ethic in supporting and mentoring friends and family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sherrye; son Christian; granddaughter, Cheyenne; brother, Kenneth; nephews, Michael and David; uncle, Abraham; mother-in-law, Annie Bland; sister-in-law, Ava Robinson; and numerous cherished cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Col. (retired) Booker and Mary McManus; and father-in-law, SFC (retired) Loyd Fowler Sr.
A memorial service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701 on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ALS Association (als.org) or the Germantown Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington (bgcgw.org/germantown-club/). A livestream of the service may be viewed from Mr. McManus’ obituary at www.resthaven.us.