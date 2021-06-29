Philip "Phil" Little

Philip Gerard Little of Thurmont died June 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Ann Althoff Little; and children, Michael Little (Carolyn) and Kristine Little Boller (Donald). He will also be missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Shrine, Emmitsburg, Maryland. The Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 in memory of Phil Little.
Link to hospice donation page: https://www.freder ickhealthhospice.org/Obituary-Designation.aspx
Please view his full obituary at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.