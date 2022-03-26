Phillip Lockett

Phillip Bernard Lockett, age 64, passed from this life on Feb. 19, 2022 at approximately 7:15 a.m. at Frederick Health Hospice in Frederick, Maryland.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, son to the late Jessie Ruth and Bennie Lee Lockett. Both parents preceded him in death.
He was united in holy matrimony to Lisa Christina Johnson, she survives in Frederick, Maryland.
After graduating third in his high school class from The Rayen School, he continued his studies with a full scholarship to Ohio State. He left Ohio to pursue a career with Lockheed Martin in Maryland, where he retired after 36 years of service. Phil was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and was always the person to organize a get together. He will be truly missed.
Besides his loving wife Lisa, he leaves to cherish his precious memory, three sons, Richard Thomas, Benjamin Lockett and William Lockett; and a daughter, Christina Lockett. He also leaves behind four sisters, Joyce Bufford (husband Curtis), Carla Lockett, Sheila Sims (husband Paul), and Tarena Berry (husband, Rodney). Along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial services will take place in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 6, 2022, at noon at Belmont Park Cemetery, 3346 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH 44505.
Services entrusted to: Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc.
