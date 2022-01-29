Phillip Martino

Phillip Anthony Martino, of Edgewater, Maryland, passed away peacefully at the Kline Hospice House on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, with his granddaughters by his side. Phillip Anthony Martino Sr. was born Filippo Antonio Martino, on May 17, 1929, the third child of Isabella Cotaggio and Vitale Martino. He was known as Phil, Pop and the honorary “mayor” of Shoreham Beach. His giggle was contagious, and he was an eternal optimist, often saying, “Keep your chin up.” Phil brought joy to all who met him and always took the time to strike up a conversation and make a witty joke with friends, neighbors and strangers. Phil was hard-working, humble and kind. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines at the age of 17 and was considered a World War II veteran who received an honorable discharge in 1948. He married the love of his life, Mary Louise Roger, (deceased) on March 31, 1951. Phil and Mary raised two sons Phillip Anthony Jr. and Michael Victor (deceased). He worked for Giant Food Corporation for 44 years and enjoyed retirement for 28 years. He was an amateur collector of coins, enjoyed time outside in nature walking his dog Elsa, and loved living by the water in the Shoreham Beach neighborhood. Phillip is survived by his granddaughters, Mia Kathleen Martino and Nicole Marie Martino Mitchell and her husband Sean Sinclair Mitchell; his daughter-in-law, Jean Martino; a son, Phillip Anthony “Tony” Martino Jr.; his step-granddaughter, Cassandra McCarney; four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Garrett and Johanna Mitchell, and Norah Brust; as well as a step-great-granddaughter, Gwyn McCarney. He also leaves behind many caring neighbors in the Shoreham Beach community. Due to an increase in the COVID-19 outbreak, the family will not be hosting a viewing. A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, Maryland, followed by interment at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. The family will host a celebration of life in May 2022 for friends to remember and honor the legacy of Phil Martino. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Frederick Health Hospice, Kline House. Online condolences may be offered at: kalasfuneralhomes.com.
