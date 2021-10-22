Phyllis Ann Hoffman, 74, of Hagerstown and formerly of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hagerstown.
Born May 16, 1947, in Frederick County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late David Starleper and Geraldine Starleper.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Heartfield’s Assisted Living in Frederick Maryland.
She was a member of Hub City Vineyard Church.
Phyllis was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Michael Hoffman Jr.; her sister, Judy Myers; and brother, Ronald Starleper.
She is survived by three daughters, Rose Summerville and husband John Summerville Sr., of Leitersburg, Roxann Long, of Falling Waters, and Heather Wetzel and husband Wayne Wetzel, of Williamsport; one son, Robert David Hoffman and wife Melissa Hoffman, of Walkersville, one sister, Barbara Mallot; one brother, David Starleper and wife Jacqui Starleper; nine grandchildren, John Summervile Jr., Christopher Hoffman, Jessica Bobbitt and husband Matthew Bobbitt, Ryan Long, Sara Robinson and husband Garry Robinson, Shelby Hoffman, Bailey Hoffman, Parker Wetzel and Jaxson Wetzel; four great-grandchildren, Eva Hoffman, Julian Hoffman, Willow Bobbitt and Julianna Robinson; and countless nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was loved by everyone who was blessed to meet her. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her family with all her heart. She shared her love for them every opportunity she had. Phyllis will be remembered by her family and friends for her strong spirit, generosity and love to serve others.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Hub City Vineyard Church located at 17805 Oak Ridge Drive, Hagerstown, Maryland. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. A reception will immediately follow the service.
Flowers are welcome; however, memorial donations are appreciated and may be sent to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.