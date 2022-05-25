Phyllis Ann Kline, 92, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home. Born Sunday, March 23, 1930, on the Idyll Wilde Farm near Urbana, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Hood England and the late Ruth Myers England. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1947. In 1969, Phyllis moved from the Urbana area to Hagerstown, where she resided in the home built by her husband, John, for the remainder of her life. She retired from the Department of Defense, Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland, after 27 years of federal service. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, “Bud” England; her sister, “Connie” Giesler; her husband, John Thomas Kline, who died in June 2000; her daughter, Joy Annette Tyeryar; and daughter-in-law, Joni Diane Kline. Phyllis is survived by her son, John Phillip “Jay” Kline; son, Charles “Chuck” Tyeryar and life partner, Terry; stepdaughter, Tina Rudesill and husband, Todd (and family); granddaughter, Jordan Elizabeth (Kline) Parrish and husband, Cody; great-grandson, Renly James Parrish; and seven nieces and nephews. Phyllis was looking forward to having another great-grandchild, a great-granddaughter, join the family this summer. Phyllis was a devoted mother and grandmother to not only her family but also to her many loyal dog companions over the years. She treated each and every animal as her furry children and loved them dearly. She was a kind and compassionate person that found so much joy in gardening, cooking and being surrounded by family.
Inurnment services for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, Maryland. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Maryland. Online condolences may be expressed at douglasfiery.com.