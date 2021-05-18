Phyllis Barton West, 83, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home, where she lived with her son and his family.
Born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Gary, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Kerr Martin and Lodeemy Collins.
She was the wife of the late Robert Franklin Barton Sr., for 36 years, and the late Roger William West, for seven years.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Robert Franklin Barton Jr. and wife Tamra, and Alan Ray Barton and wife Kimberly; stepsons, Dennis Sutton and wife Doreen, Michael McAllister and wife Erin, and Richard and Roger West.
She is survived by grandchildren, Robert F. Barton III, Kathryn Barton, Ashley Vigrass and Kayla Vigrass; and step-grandchildren, Danielle and Duncan Sutton, Rex, Sean, Jack, Liam and Ella McAllister, and Shane and Elizabeth West.
Phyllis was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Reed, Declan, and Jasek.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael Scott Barton; brothers, Jimmy, Johnny and Ray Martin; and sister, Lois Stubbs.
Phyllis is also survived by her siblings, Patricia Rutledge, Nancy Martin, Flossie Hall, Helen Smith, Wanda Jackson and husband Frank, and Jerry Martin and wife Linda; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Martin; and a brother-in-law, Courtland Stubbs.
Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing, playing cards, bowling and going to the casino to play the slot machines. Phyllis held two important positions of employment: a homemaker and a receptionist at Standard Supplies.
Friends will be received at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Homes, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD 20850 from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Darnestown Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Please view and sign the online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.