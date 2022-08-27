Phyllis Beachley

Phyllis Iona Beachley, 97, of Jefferson, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Albert N. Beachley, who died Sept. 11, 1991.
Born in Broad Run on Aug. 6, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Arlington and Mildred Iona Poffenberger Huffer. She was employed as a beautician from 1943 until 1988, and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce McAllister, of Jefferson; a sister-in-law, Lorene Huffer, of Middletown; niece and nephews, Dale McAllister, Barbara Walker and Richard McAllister; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Maria McAllister, Brittany Walker, Matthew Walker and Luke Walker. She was predeceased by her brother, Arlington Huffer.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held a 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 from Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769.