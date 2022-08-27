Phyllis Beachley

Phyllis Iona Beachley, 97, of Jefferson, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Albert N. Beachley, who died Sept. 11, 1991.

Born in Broad Run on Aug. 6, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Arlington and Mildred Iona Poffenberger Huffer. She was employed as a beautician from 1943 until 1988, and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown.