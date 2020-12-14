Phyllis Dobyns

Phyllis Ann (Hall) Dobyns, 79, of Urbana, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 10, 2020 in Boonsboro, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Phyllis was born in Richmond, VA on April 21, 1941. She was the only child of the late Samuel Henderson Hall and Katie Belle (Wren) Hall.
Phyllis graduated from Madison College in Harrisonburg, VA with a Bachelor of Science degree in health and physical education in 1963. She taught health and physical education at the high school and elementary levels in Virginia and Maryland. She later served as Head Tennis Coach of the Frederick High School Girls Tennis Team and as Assistant Tennis Coach of the Women’s Tennis Team at Hood College. Phyllis was an avid tennis player and participated in many local and regional tournaments. Her tennis colleagues became lifelong friends.
Phyllis married Thomas R. Dobyns in February 1965 in Richmond, VA. Phyllis and Tom enjoyed visiting our many lovely State and National Parks. They took many trips together around the country, hiking and camping and visiting special places. Phyllis also greatly enjoyed crossword puzzles — she was quite accomplished at completing the Washington Post Magazine Sunday Crossword. She was also an active member of the Girl Scouts of America, serving as an Assistant Troop leader for many years. She also worked for many years at Enterprise Rent-a-Car.
Phyllis maintained her sunny disposition throughout her life. Even as her disease progressed, she thrived on the companionship of family, friends and neighbors. She particularly enjoyed visits with the neighborhood children.
Phyllis will be fondly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Tom, and her daughter Kathryn Dobyns of Staunton, VA and many special friends and neighbors, particularly Carrie Buttrey and her family, who assisted with Phyllis’s care over the last years of her life.
Phyllis’s remains will be cremated and a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be handled by Stauffer Funeral Home. Family and friends may share their memories of Phyllis at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.