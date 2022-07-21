We regretfully announce the passing of Phyllis Larue Gladhill Thompson, of Middletown, Maryland, on July 17, 2022. Phyl was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully.
Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of others before her own. Phyl was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage, dignity, and laughter. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all, and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Born in Middletown, Maryland, on June 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ray C Gladhill and Helen M. Waters Gladhill. She had one sister, Betty Ray Gladhill Romane.
Phyllis was a 1957 graduate from Middletown High School, where she was involved in several clubs and activities. She went on to earn a degree in secretarial science from the University of Tampa. After graduation, she landed her first job with IBM in Washington, D.C.
Phyl met the love of her life, William (Bill) Thompson, at the Officer’s Club on Andrews Air Force Base. Their first date was Nov. 22, 1963, and from that point on, the two were inseparable. From then on, they were known to all as “Bill & Phyl.” They were married one year later on Nov. 28, 1964, and made their home in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Phyl and Bill had two daughters, Laura and Ann.
When Laura was born, Phyl decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic mother. She excelled at propping up Laura and Ann, and supporting them through their many passions and whims, and life’s many challenges. She made Christmas houses that were architectural marvels, reinforced the basics of math and language arts, and supported us through the inevitable life challenges. She was also a tireless caregiver, advocating for Bill’s health as he dealt with the ups and downs of Type 1 Diabetes. Her constant attention and care kept Bill with us until he turned 87.
When not focused on family, Phyl made it her mission to improve the lives of others. While her girls were young, Phyl volunteered within their schools, where many children often referred to her as “Mom.” After the girls left home, Phyl worked full time as office manager and principal secretary at Steven Decatur Junior High School in Prince George’s County.
After much prodding, Phyl encouraged Bill to return to Middletown, Maryland, in 1993. Phyl worked full time as a sales associate at the family business, Gladhill Furniture Company, alongside her sister and store President Betty Ray. From 1993-2005, Phyl also managed apartment rentals on Main Street and Green Street.
She also supported Bill as First Lady of Middletown during his nine-year term as burgess. Phyl attended town meetings and participated in the Maryland Municipal League (MML) meetings and conventions. Phyl spearheaded fundraising and other special events to finance Heritage Weekend, and was an active member of the Revitalization Committee, also known as “Street Scape.”
Phyl was a member of the Middletown Lions Club (and then Myersville Lions Club) for many years. Phyl recently served as president of the Myersville Lion’s Club. Phyl held various offices and received many awards and accolades, including Lion of the Year. She was especially proud of being the chief editor of the Lions Club District 22W newsletter for many years.
She volunteered at the Middletown Food Pantry and served as manager from 2005-2021. She was the liaison between the food pantry and the religious coalition. Phyl led the Old Testament adult Bible Study at Zion Lutheran Church, where she was a loyal congregant. She was also a member of the Middletown and Frederick County Historical Society.
Phyl was predeceased by her husband, Bill. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Eddie Pulzone, and Laura’s daughters, Madeline and Evelyn; her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Michael Santorios, and their daughter, Fiona; and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty Ray and Larry Romane; and many others who although mourn, rejoice in her homecoming to the Lord.
Phyl is known for her spirit of joy and a sincere love for people. A service and celebration of this life so well lived will be held at the Myersville Volunteer Fire Department Banquet Hall and Event Center in Myersville, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25. All are welcome.
The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to the banquet hall by 9 a.m. on July 25.
Phyl and Bill devoted their lives to public service. Any donation that supports others in need would be a great way to honor her life. There are two charities that really touched her:
—Lions Camp Merrick for Diabetic Children: This summer camp program promotes the education, creative expression, and social growth of children diagnosed with diabetes. You can make a check out to Lions Camp Merrick and send it to Camp Merrick, P.O. Box 56, Nanjemoy, MD 20662. For more information, call 301-870-5858 or lionscampmerrick.org.
— Leader Dogs for the Blind: This foundation trains and pairs dogs, at no cost, to the blind and visually impaired. It believes every person deserves equal opportunities for independent living. Visit leaderdog.org for more information or donate directly at leaderdog.org/donate/.
Mom, you will always be in our hearts, and we will never forget you.
Give me the heart of a servant, tender faithful and true. Fill me with love, then use me, O Lord, so that the world can see you.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.