Phyllis M. Crouse, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, died surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Homewood in Frederick.
Born on March 10, 1931, she was the only child of the late Charles W. and Lady Vera McInturff of Occoquan, Virginia.
She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1948 and then attended Strayer College in Washington, D.C., graduating in 1949. After graduation she went on to work in the Secretary of Defense’s office at the Pentagon as an executive secretary.
She met the love of her life, Richard, at Alexandria Baptist Church. They were married on June 28, 1952.
After having her first child, she became a homemaker, and when her youngest child graduated from high school, she went to work at Marriott International Headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, as a secretary.
She is survived by her son, Richard Crouse Jr. (Dena), of Grantsville, Maryland; her daughters, Cheryl Snyder, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Rebecca Howes (Steven), of Frederick, Maryland; five grandchildren, Cassy Crouse (Chad Ahalt), of Frederick, Maryland, Travis Crouse (Nicole), of Boonsboro, Maryland, Cortney Haser (Colin), of Walker, Louisiana, Brandon Howes, of Frederick, Maryland, and Carly Howes, of Frederick, Maryland; three great-grandchildren, Alivia Crouse, of Boonsboro, Maryland, and Emili and Norah Haser, of Walker, Louisiana.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Crouse Sr., of St. Michaels, Maryland; and her son, Charles W. Crouse, of Frederick, Maryland.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at International Community Church, 123 Byte Drive, Frederick, MD 21702 on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Interment will be private.
The family would like to express its gratitude and appreciation for the excellent care received at Homewood, Frederick Health Hospital and hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.