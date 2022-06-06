Phyllis May Friday, 58, of New Market, Maryland, passed on June 2, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 29, 1964, to Donald and Susan Fidlow. She was the beloved wife of 31 years to James Edward Friday Jr.
Phyllis was a teacher with the Frederick County Public Schools system for 29 years. She had a passion for teaching children and loved watching them learn and grow. Phyllis would often plan activities outside the classroom for her nieces, nephews and children in her neighborhood. She could find a lesson in everything. She volunteered with the People to People student ambassador program and lead numerous student travel groups to Europe and Australia.
More than anything, Phyllis loved her family. She was heavily involved with her children’s afterschool activities, and loved planning events for family and friends. Phyllis also enjoyed scrap booking, arts and crafts, and going to the beach.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her children, Caitlyn Friday, Garrett Friday and Justin Friday; her siblings, Bennett Fidlow (wife, Krista; daughter, Rachel; son, Eli); and Jill Montgomery (daughter, Taylor).
Family and friends can gather at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, P.A., 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Md. 21701, on Wednesday June 8, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Thursday June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local school/school teacher or the Autism Speaks Organization, 1060 State Road — 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 68540 (https://www.autismspeaks.org).
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.