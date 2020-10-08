Ponzie June Marselas, 73, of Middletown, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore.
She was born in Middletown on May 2, 1947. She was a daughter of the late Guy F. and Mary Butts. She was employed as a CNA in several nursing homes and was a member of Centennial United Methodist Church, Frederick.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Puffenbarger, husband Jason of Middletown and Dave Marselas of Hagerstown, one grandson Nick Marselas of Hagerstown and siblings Buddy Butts and wife Lucy of Hagerstown, Juanita Beachley of Frederick and Virgie May Hardwicke of Florida.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.