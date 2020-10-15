Priscilla Aloise

Priscilla Fields Aloise, of Frederick, Maryland passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Kate) E. Majarov, Kate’s husband Thomas of Frederick, and her sister, Nancy Fields. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, the late Frank Edward Aloise (d. 1989), and sisters Ann F. Skinner and Jane F. Beardsley.
A Maryland native, Priscilla was born May 28, 1931 in Salisbury, and was raised in Nanticoke with her three older sisters. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Allen Fields, MD and Dorothy Barker Fields.
After graduating from the University of Michigan (1952) with a BA in Spanish, Priscilla moved to New York, where she remained until 2012. She had a great appreciation of the arts, which was reflected in her career pursuits, working as a professional singer, who once performed at Carnegie Hall. Priscilla also pursued her passion for writing and editing, first as a textbook editor at Globe Book Company, and then as a travel writer for the New York edition of Where Magazine. Priscilla’s love of the arts continued throughout her life, along with a passion for nature and environmental conservation.
Services and interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Western Maryland Chapter, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702; www.alz.org/maryland.
