Priscilla Hughes

Heavenly homeward has our beloved Priscilla Avalee (House) Hughes ascended. Priscilla was born at home on Tuesday, January 9, 1940 to the late Dillard G. House and Mary Baker House; she went to be with her Creator and Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Between those two dates, she filled her life by glorifying Jesus.
Priscilla graduated from Middletown High School in 1958 where, among other achievements, she is credited for creating the school’s Knight mascot. She then attended the University of Maryland. After graduation she became a second grade school teacher in Frederick County Public School System. This distinction and honor changed when she married Forden Hughes in 1963 and he was deployed to West Germany. Priscilla soon followed and taught Military dependent school children on Post at the US Army School in Goeppingen, West Germany.
After returning to Maryland Priscilla and Forden moved to the Rounding Out Farm off of Valley View Road, perhaps best known for the geese that would fiercely greet each visitor upon arrival. Priscilla continued to teach until she and Forden became the parents of two sons, Huntington and Iaan Hughes. The family moved one last time back into Middletown where Priscilla and Forden remained until her death.
So many wonderful memories were created. If you are of a certain age then perhaps you can swim due to her Water Babies class. Pris also had an abiding love for animals of all kinds, from the lovely Cardinals that would visit her window feeder; to the German born hound named Duchess; the horses she loved to ride; to six hand-fed piglets she nursed to health.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her brothers Darrell, Richard, Grove, and Hank House; her sisters Anna and Mary “Kate” Katherine Willard, Phyllis House Grove Enfinger, and Margaret “Peggy” House Alexander.
Priscilla is survived by beloved husband, Forden; son Huntington Hughes; son Iaan Hughes (Leana); grandchildren Caleb Hughes, Eladio Hughes and Francisca Hughes; brother Dwayne House; and many nieces and nephews.
A Gravesite Service is planned for Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Middletown, MD at 11:00 am EDT.
In lieu of flowers any memorial offerings in Priscilla’s name may be made to:
Valley Baptist Church
P.O. Box 58
Jefferson, MD 21755
Or to—
Zion Lutheran
Middletown, MD 21769
107 West Main St
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.