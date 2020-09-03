While enjoying his favorite past time of crabbing, since his retirement in 2018, David’s custom made 16 ft. XTREME Jon Boat was struck by a speeding 41 ft. cabin cruiser, and David was killed near Turkey point on Aug. 25, 2020. Back in the 1970s, he was introduced to crabbing by his two dear deceased friends John and Ed Fox. David always cherished those years of crabbing at Turkey Point with the Fox Brothers.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1952, in Frederick, MD, and was the oldest son of the late Robert Samuel Stup and Mary Elizabeth Redmond Stup. David graduated from Frederick High School Class of 1971. During his senior year he was elected along with another classmate to attend a six-week course at the General Motors Training Center in Fairfax, VA. In 2000 he purchased the family business of Stup’s Garage & Used Cars, Inc. He owned and operated it until September 2018 when he decided it was time to retire. He was a firm believer of hard work and not sitting idle. David was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Frederick County Farm Bureau, and Sons of the American Legion Francis Scott Key Sq. 11. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Mary Alice Miller Stup, daughter Amanda Elizabeth Winters, brother-in-law, Richard Kenneth Miller Jr. , siblings Mary Ann, Carolyn Sue, Bernice Louise, James Curtis and Lynn Marie.
Arrangements are being handled by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. Services will be private and conducted by Dr. Ray Moreland, as David requested.
Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar as wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31, Jesus said, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?” John 14:1-2 God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion FSK Post 11, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick, MD, 21702 or a charity of your choice.