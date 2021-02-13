Rachel Elizabeth Harne, 86, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Elternhaus in Dayton, Maryland.
Born on February 25, 1934, in Rockville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Elwood Furr Sr. and Mabel (Frank) Furr.
She was the loving wife of the late George F. Harne Sr.
Rachel worked for the Mount Airy Post Office as a rural mail carrier for 30 years. She also worked for Peter Pan Inn, Springfield Hospital and Pleasant View Nursing Home. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Mount Airy, Maryland. She loved working outside in her flower gardens and yard, spending time with her family hosting many family gatherings, spending time in the summer on the beach in Ocean City with her family, as well as shopping and enjoying dinner out with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, George F. Harne Jr. and wife, Susan, of Middletown, Maryland, and their children, Jennifer Keller and husband, Thomas and Joni Wiles and husband, Cory; Steven B. Harne and wife, Stephanie, of Ft. Myers, Florida, and their children, Christopher Harne and wife Carla, Alexander Harne and wife, Brittany, Victoria Palmer and husband Joel; Elizabeth A. Mellstrom and husband, Greg, of Sykesville, Maryland, and their children, David Mellstrom, Matthew Mellstrom and Lauren Mellstrom; great-grandchildren, James Keller, Cooper Wiles, Georgia Wiles, Luke Wiles, Bianca Harne and Christian Harne; brothers, Elwood Furr Jr. and wife, Doris, Walter Furr and Gary Furr and wife, Sharon.
In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Phillip and Robert Furr.
Graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, S. Main Street, Mount Airy, Maryland, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. 2021.
Rev. Dennis Yocum will officiate.
Due to the COVID-19 mandate regulations, social distancing and masks guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031; Elternhaus Assisted Living, 4201 Linthicum Road, Dayton, MD 21036 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to staufferfuneralhome.com.