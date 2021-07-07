Rachel Leota BellMoore left this world unexpectedly on June 24, 2021. Rachel was born Jan. 17, 1975, in Frederick, Maryland. She is survived by her wife, Mistanie BellMoore, son, Rome Moore, and stepdaughter, Madison Bell, all of Phoenix, Arizona; her mom, Debbie Moore, Myersville, and her dad, Larry Fitzwater, of Frederick. She is also survived by her sister, Sara Moore-Scheck (Joe Hillock), of Gilbert, Arizona; and her brother, Brian Moore (Lorin), of Cogan Station, Pennsylvania; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous friends who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her biological father, Dwight Moore.
Rachel graduated from Middletown High School in 1994 and proudly joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduation. After serving as a combat photographer for seven years, including time in Desert Storm, she retired to the greater Phoenix area after a service-related injury.
Rachel enjoyed photography and art. She loved spending time with Rome exploring, and she instilled a love of art in him as well.
No flowers please, but instead, make a donation to your favorite charity in her name as her interests were varied.
Arrangements are being handled by Phoenix Funerals and Cremations in Phoenix, Arizona. There is no information related to services and interment at this time.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 7, 2021, in Frederick Maryland.