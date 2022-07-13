Rae Dene (DeeDee) Reagan, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Rae Dene was born Oct. 20, 1964, in Weirton, West Virginia. She was the loving daughter of James Reagan, of Keedysville, and the late Gwen Burkett Reagan Parish. She is preceded in death by her sister, Renée. She is survived by her father; her Irish twin brother, Rhett (Dubby) Reagan, of Keedysville; sister, Robyn Miller (Jae), of Carroll Valley, Pennsylvania; favorite sister, Rochelle (Shellie) Frazier, of Keedysville; nieces, Mackenzie Frazier and Chelsea Burkett Wickline (Ryan); three children, James Garratt, of Millville, Delaware, and Ashley Paul and Aaron Paul, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; six grandchildren; as well as many friends and extended family. She rests in peace in heaven reunited with her mom and sister Renée. Rae Dene loved animals and always found strays to help, but she especially loved her late pup, Kilo. She lived life to the fullest, overcoming obstacles in her own special way; she was a survivor. In whatever she did, she always wanted kindness and love to prevail and had a unique way of making people smile. She remained strong until the end, and would want to be remembered for all the fun times and laughs we had with her.
It’s time to fly with the angels, Rae Dene. We love and miss you.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Rae Dene’s memory can be made at the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., No. 200, Frederick MD 21701.