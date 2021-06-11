Rae Fleisher

Rae Henrietta nee Orenstein Fleisher, 84, of Frederick, and formerly of Freehold, New Jersey, passed away June 5, 2021, at her home.
Born Oct. 4, 1936, in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Anne nee Hurst Orenstein.
In addition to her parents Rae was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gerald Fleisher.
Rae was crafty by nature and enjoyed making a variety of needle point, hook rugs and ceramics. She also enjoyed puzzles, cruises and international travel. Rae was a member of Congregation Kol Ami of Frederick. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her son, Steven Fleisher (Barb); brother, Robert Orenstein (Jane); grandchildren, Josh Fleisher, Jaclyn Orlich and Andrew Broomhead (Colleen); great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Margaret and Ruby Broomhead; former daughter-in-law, Teresa Fleisher; and her beloved cat Randi.
Rae will be fondly remembered by the ownership and staff of Mountain View Diner, Peking Gourmet and Manalu’s.
The family will receive friends at Black’s Funeral Home: 224 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788 at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, with a memorial service beginning promptly at 4 p.m., with Rabbi Daniel Sikowitz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Rae’s name made to: Congregation Kol Ami of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick, MD 21703, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116, or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018 Washington, D.C. 20090.
Rae’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. Online condolences may be offered at blacksfuneralhomes.com.