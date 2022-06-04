Rajnikant Nagindas Shah

Frederick, Maryland — Mr. Rajnikant Shah, 85, of Kadod, India, passed away in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, June 3, 2022. Pooja and memorial service will be private. Mr. Shah is survived by his wife of 52 years, Asha Shah; children, Rajat Shah and Sonia Shah Mezei; daughter-in-law, Jenny Shah; son-in-law, Saul Mezei; and grandchildren, Simran Shah, Sejal Shah, Rina Mezei and Sasha Mezei. He was predeceased by his grandson, Tej Shah.
Rajni spent many years building a successful accounting practice in Frederick. He was a pillar of the community and served as a mentor and friend to many. His greatest love in life was his wife, Asha, with whom he fell in love at first sight while waiting for a train in India. He was very hardworking, plainspoken and devoted to his family. His favorite exclamation was “Oh Bapre!” (Oh my!)
Rajni’s wish was that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (rettsyndrome.org) in honor of his granddaughter, Sejal.