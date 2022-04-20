Ralph Kemp

Ralph Eugene Kemp, 83, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away April 18, 2022, at home after fighting a three-year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Barbara Day Kemp, whom he married in 1958. He was a longtime resident of Frederick, Maryland, the son of the late Raymond and Eleanor Hildebrand Kemp. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Mitchell, Julie and Janiele; and seven grandchildren, Karli, Riley, Jacquie, Christopher, Jordyn, Brandon and Kelsey.
Ralph co-owned and operated K & K Automotive in Frederick for 30 years. In 1984, Ralph started building a log home with the assistance of a few friends and family. Upon completion he and his wife moved to the log home and resided there for 28 years before moving to Waynesboro. He was very proud of that log home.
Ralph attended Garfield United Methodist Church, where he most enjoyed singing the all-familiar hymns from the past. He had a fantastic voice.
The family is very grateful to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice; they have been a blessing.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29 at Garfield United Methodist Church, 13628 Stottlemyer Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783, followed by a luncheon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Garfield United Methodist Church or SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice (spiritrustlutheran.org).