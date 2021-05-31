Ralph L. Burall

Ralph Lindberg Burall, 93, of Frederick, passed on Friday May 28, 2021. Born in Frederick on December 21, 1927 to the late Samuel and Grace (nee Carpenter) Burall. He was the beloved husband to the late Ruth Jeanette Neal Burall whom he married in August of 1950.
Ralph worked at Hargett Hardware, Ray Waltz Plumbing, and Winpigler Roofing, but he would spend over 50 years working as a bookkeeper for Ausherman Homes, now Drees Home. He enjoyed volunteering when he could, taking great joy in being a Salvation Army Bell Ringer. Ralph and Ruth loved working with the Frederick Humane Society.
Ralph was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Nationals, the Orioles, and the Ravens. He was also a statistician and member of the Village Lanes Bowling league from the 1960 to the 1970s. Ralph was also a member of the Frederick Moose Lodge, an officer and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a lifetime member of the United Fire Company.
He is survived by his sons, Ralph T. Burall (Susan), Jeffrey N. Burall (Kathy), Martin H. Burall (Terry); and his grandchildren; Meredith Miller (Alex) and Aaron Burall. In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by his brother Henry L. Burall.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday June 2, 2021. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Thursday June 3, 2021. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ralph’s name to the Frederick Humane Society, 550 Highland St #200, Frederick, MD 21701, the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or a charity of your choosing.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com