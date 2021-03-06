Dedicated husband, father, grandfather and public service provider, Ralph Parman Pryor Jr., 76, of Naples, Florida, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the loving husband of Dawn Wickland Pryor for 55 wonderful years. Born on Nov. 5, 1944, in New York, New York, he was the son of the late Ralph Parman Pryor Sr. and Dorothy Beatrice (McCarthy) Pryor. Ralph and Dawn resided in Frederick and Walkersville, Maryland, from 1978 to 2002.
Ralph graduated from Natick High School, Natick, Massachusetts, in 1962. He was awarded best all-around athlete and earned varsity letters in basketball, football and track. After moving to Maryland and marrying the love of his life, Ralph graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration. Ralph’s distinguished 45-year career included tenure as a recreation and sports manager with Montgomery County, Maryland, Recreation Department from 1975 to 2002, and Lee and Collier counties, Florida, until 2014. Ralph successfully developed adult sports programs and directed numerous sports tournaments in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and southwest Florida. A highlight of his career was the 1984 induction into the Washington Metropolitan Slow Pitch Softball (WMSPS) Hall of Fame. In addition to his career pursuits, Ralph enjoyed music, playing guitar, athletics and fitness, cars and travel. He especially enjoyed ship cruising in the Caribbean Sea and vacations at the North Carolina Outer Banks and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He also enjoyed lifelong interests in history, politics and science. Ralph will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues whom he gifted with his love, friendship, faith and support.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Kenneth Pryor and wife Laurie, of New Market, Maryland; daughter, Nicole Pryor Casper and husband Ian Casper, of York, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, John and Ralph Casper, and Dean and Sarah Pryor; sisters, Deborah Dauphinee, of Milford, Massachusetts, Donna Countryman, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and Michele DeMatta and husband Elliott DeMatta, of Rockville, Maryland; and brothers John Pryor and Joseph Pryor and wife Barbara, of Milford, Massachusetts.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Pryor.
A private memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.