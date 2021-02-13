Ralph Charles Swann, 66, of Frederick, Maryland, was called home on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Washington Hospital Center. Ralph was born Sept. 19, 1954, to the late Phillip C. Swann Sr. and the late Katherine Bell Swann. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1972.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Elise Wars; granddaughter, Khori Ashton; and five sisters, Constance Whims, Phyllis Weedon, Carol Swann, Bonnie Swann and Kathy Swann.
Services are on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, with public viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The funeral service will be private but can be viewed live via webcast at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com starting at 11 a.m.