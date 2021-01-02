Ralph W. “Chic” Harrison, Jr., 91 of Hampstead, passed away on December 27, 2020.
Born July 14, 1929 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Ralph W. Harrison Sr. and Catherine Foland Harrison. He was the husband of the late Pauline H. Wolfe Harrison.
He retired from B & O Railroad, later CSX, as an operator after 43 years of service.
He was a member of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees and the National Rifle Association.
Surviving are his daughter, Diane (Fritz) Dietiker of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; grandsons; Adam (Balong) Strong of Commerce, GA and Eric (Jennifer) Biddle of Largo, FL; five great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
He was predeceased by son, Ralph W. “Rick” Harrison, III.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 with funeral services following at Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead.
