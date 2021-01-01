Randall Derflinger

Randall E. (Randy) Derflinger, age 62, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died at his home on Christmas morning, 2020.
He was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Oct. 31, 1958. Randy was the son of the late Robert E. and Beulah V. [nee Lucas] Derflinger.
He was a 1976 graduate of Brunswick High School. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, Brunswick. As a young man, he was an active member of the Brunswick Fire Department. He was retired from the Dickerson Generating Station as a power plant operator, where he received several commendations for his excellent performance.
Randy’s family includes his daughter, Danielle P. [nee Derflinger] Schofield, Psy.D. (husband Adam) of Myersville, sister Donna J. Myers (husband Gene) of Knoxville, and sister Shirley A. Derflinger of Brunswick. He has one nephew Mark E. Myers (wife Carrie) and their children of Sharpsburg; niece Tara G. Burger (husband Gary) and their children of Hagerstown; and niece Cheryl M. Hepp, MD (husband Bob) and their children of Millersville.
Randy was best known for his “magnetic personality.” He also was a “giant of generosity” when it came to charity. In past years he participated in Brunswick’s “Freezin’ for a Reason” and had been recognized for two years as their top fund raiser. In 2009 he completed the Maryland Sea Gull Century 100 Mile Bicycle Ride, a nationally acclaimed bicycle event
He played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in Brunswick and was a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
He loved music and enjoyed singing while playing his guitar, especially when he joined friends for jam sessions. Additionally, he enjoyed traveling, and on occasion did so with a beloved cousin, William Rich of Louisville, Kentucky. He also had special interests in the Appalachian Trail and Mt. Everest.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Rd., Harpers Ferry, WV. The service will be held at 2 p.m with Pastor Tom Sigler officiating. For the safety of everyone, masks are required inside the premises, as well as social distancing.
Inurnment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: Jefferson County Emergency Services Agency, 419 16th Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438; Citizens Fire Company, 245 Citizens Way, Charles Town, WV 25414; and Park Heights Cemetery, P.O. Box 98, Brunswick, MD 21716.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.