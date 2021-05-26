Randy Nelson Langdon, 66, of Myersville, died Sunday May 23, 2021, at Hagerstown Healthcare Center.
Born in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 10, 1955, he was a son of John Nelson Langdon, Myersville, and the late Esther Lorraine Smith Langdon.
In his early years Randy worked at Frederick Electronics. He was a past member of the Myersville Fire Company, a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, an Eagle Scout and a longtime supporter of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon. He also loved music and also to sing.
Surviving, besides his father are two sisters, Robin (David) Ward and Regina (Jim) Umbarger; and a niece and nephew, Jenna and John Umbarger.
He was predeceased by his twin brother, Rodney Langdon.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday. David Delauter, Chaplain, Randy’s longtime friend, will officiate. Interment will be made in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Myersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren or to the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company.