Randy Robucci

Randy Wayne Robucci, 72, passed away at home on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Born on February 22, 1949 in Hagerstown, he was the son Josie Robucci and the late Bettie Diana (Wilson) Robucci. He leaves behind Christine, his wife of 47 years.
Mr. Robucci enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, grandfather, and uncle. He met his wife Christine while vacationing in Ocean City, MD. They lived outside of Washington DC for a few years, then moved to Frederick, MD in 1977, where he worked in the commercial construction industry for 45 years, retiring from Bruchey Builders. He renovated and expanded his house on Hamburg Road where he and Chris raised their family. Randy was an active volunteer with Yellow Springs Baseball for 15 years. He enjoyed skiing, motorcycles, riding his ATV, and fishing, especially when accompanied by his children, grandchildren, and friend Bob Martin.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his daughter Sara Compton and husband James of Montana, son Ryan Robucci and wife Elizabeth of Baltimore, MD, and son Michael Robucci and wife Kelly of Broadlands, VA; granddaughters Christine, Corinne, Camille, Ava, Arianna, Alivia, Avianna, Claire as well as grandsons Jack, Tyler, Alex, Marcus, Owen. He is also survived his brother Dean Robucci and wife Kaye, and sister Cindy Moore and husband Keith.
A private memorial service for family members will be held at his home in Frederick, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Frederick Health Hospice, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
