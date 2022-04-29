Ray Newton Blair Jr., 68, of Clear Spring, Maryland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born April 10, 1954, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ray Newton Blair Sr. and Beverly Jane (Bowers) Blair.
Ray was a 1972 graduate of Clear Spring High School, where he attended Career Tech for the masonry trade. After graduating, he worked for Bragunier Masonry for a short time. He then worked for 3D construction, followed by Pangborn for 11 years. After Pangborn closed, Ray began his own business, Blair’s Home Improvement.
He was a member of the Joseph C. Herbert Post 222 American Legion S.A.L. and a member of the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Co. Ray was a lifetime member of the Mercersburg Sportsman Association and a member of the Stony Cabin Rod and Gun Club, Inc.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Ray could be found each year running the rat stand at the Clear Spring Carnival.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pamela (Smith) Blair, of Clear Spring; a daughter, Michelle Miller and husband Greg, of Clear Spring; son, Ray Blair III and wife Jill, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania; a sister, Pam Dunn; two brothers, Rick Blair and wife Roslyn, and Wayne Blair and wife Pat; grandchildren, Brett, Wyatt, Garrett, Brenna, Abby, Brooke and Chase; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Jane Ryan and Virginia Lee Mundey; and a brother, William Wiles.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 13607 National Pike, Clear Spring, Maryland. The Rev. Bethany Apelquist will officiate. Interment will follow at Little Rose Hill Cemetery in Clear Spring, Maryland.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. For the convenience of friends, you may visit the funeral home after noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 400, Clear Spring, MD 21722.
Online condolences may be expressed at thompsonfhinc.com.
Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the family.