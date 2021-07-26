Ray Gladhill

Ray “Dick” Gladhill, 89, of Thurmont, MD passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
Born August 8, 1931 in Frederick, MD he was the first son of the late Luther and Elizabeth Gladhill. Ray joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of sixteen and served four years. During this time he met and married his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Gladhill who was also serving in the Air Force.
After their military service, Ray and Dorothy returned to Mountaindale where they owned and operated a grocery store and raised two sons. After selling the store Ray started his career with the Federal Government, retiring in 1985 to help care for his grandchildren.
Surviving are his grandchildren, Jason Gladhill of Thurmont, Dale Aaron Gladhill of Keedysville, Amanda Molkara and husband Kamran of Ijamsville; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Anthony Mariani; and one brother, Donald Gladhill and wife Carol.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, sons Dale and Gary, and two brothers, Richard and Luther.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28th from 10:00 AM — 12:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace-Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Road, Woodsboro, MD 21798 or to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.